MEMBERS of groups in Lichfield and Burntwood have put their best foot forward to help raise funds for charity.

The Slimming World runners took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Walsall Arboretum and Weston Park.

Slimming World members taking part in Race for Life

Slimming World members taking part in Race for Life

Slimming World members taking part in Race for Life

Slimming World members taking part in Race for Life

As well as supporting the charity, the events were a chance for the local members to get active to help their own journeys.

Local team developer Liz Farrell said:

“It was so inspiring to see our members come together outside the group setting, not only improving their own health but helping raise money for life-saving research. “Slimming World is about so much more than weight loss – it’s about building confidence, friendships, and community, and this event showed all of that in action.”

In total the team raised £8,412 for Cancer Research UK.