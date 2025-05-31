FINAL preparations are underway ahead of the Lichfield Jazz and Blues Festival.

The event will run at venues in the city from 12th to 15th June.

The Lichfield Arts festival gets underway with a performance by Bryan Corbett’s Instrumental Groove Unit at the Cathedral Hotel before Nearly Dan pay tribute to Steely Dan at the Guildhall.

Other acts appearing include Aynsley Lister, Fugue ‘n’ Groove, Adams and Friends, the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Salsa Orchestra and the Lydia Rae Quartet.

Full weekend tickets are £70, while details of individual gig tickets can be found on the Lichfield Arts website.