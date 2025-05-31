GLORIOUS gardens in Whittington are getting ready to throw open their gates to visitors next month.

The Open Gardens event will take place from 11am to 4pm on 28th and 29th June.

Adult tickets cost £5 which covers both days, while children go free.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a fabulous variety of gardens with a particular emphasis on being wildlife-friendly in many. “There is a community orchard and spectacular meadows, while our two village pubs will be open for facilities, refreshments and excellent food, as will our coffee shop. “All proceeds from ticket and programme sales will go to village greening projects and associated events.”

Parking will be available at Baxter’s Farm on Back Lane, with parking for blue badge holders available at St Giles Hospice on Fisherwick Road.

Tickets will be available on the day from the event car parks and in advance from Main Street Cafe.