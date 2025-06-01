ALREWAS bounced back to winning ways with an 83-run victory at Rolleston.

After winning the toss the Herons opted to bat, but saw openers James Burton and Gareth Wooley depart with just 30 runs on the board.

But the ship was steadied by 31 from Freddie Clarke and knocks of 28 from Ben Foley and Stephen Cole.

William Hodgkinson finished on 41 not out as Alrewas were bowled out for 199.

Rolleston opener Sam Bates tried to get his side in contention with a knock of 39 before he was caught by James Burton off Hodgkinson’s bowling.

But with the score at 71-3 the home side lost two more wickets with just one run added to the total.

They never looked like chasing down the total and were eventually dismissed for 116, with Will Smedley the pick of the Alrewas bowlers with figures of 3-12.