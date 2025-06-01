A LOCAL student is raising money to help fund cataract surgeries for people in Malawi.

Kathryn Crowe, from Armitage, will be part of a team heading out to the East African nation for three weeks later this month.

The Cardiff University optometry student will be providing eye tests, glasses and other essential services for communities in Malawi during the trip.

The group are also raising funds to help pay for cataract surgery for those living in remote villages.

A spokesperson said:

“The leading cause of blindness in developing countries is uncorrected blurred vision and cataracts. “The students are aiming to ensure that vision is never a barrier to education, work and quality of life. “They will also be donating equipment to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences and teaching their optometry students about contact lenses too.”

Kathryn and her fellow students have also been collecting glasses and recycling frames as well as picking up donated equipment from suppliers and opticians.

People can donate via an online fundraising page.