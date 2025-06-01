PEOPLE making a difference to local communities will be celebrated as Staffordshire marks National Volunteers’ Week.

Running from 2nd June, the initiative is a chance to thank the “army of volunteers” operating across the county.

A series of recognition events are being hosted by Support Staffordshire, while people are also invited to share photos of themselves volunteering on social media.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity to thank and show our appreciation to the thousands of unpaid volunteers across the county. “Volunteering is the fabric of our society and is what makes our county such a great place to live and visit. There’s lots of great volunteering opportunities available and with 92% of volunteers feeling more positive due to their volunteering, it’s a great time to get involved.”

Emma Paxton, volunteering team leader at Support Staffordshire, said:

“Every day, thousands of people across Staffordshire do something quite amazing – they volunteer. They may not always realise that what they do is volunteering and they may not appreciate how amazing they are for doing it, but they keep our county going. “Volunteering is also a great way to boost your physical and mental wellbeing, while also getting to know new people and gaining new skills and confidence, but it’s not always at the front of people’s thoughts. “This is a great event where we celebrate and thank all these amazing volunteers as without them, Staffordshire communities wouldn’t be the vibrant, inclusive, supportive places that they are.”

Anyone interested in finding out about volunteering opportunities can contact Support Staffordshire on 0300 777 1207 or visit www.supportstaffordshire.org.uk.