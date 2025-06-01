STAFFORDSHIRE’S Commissioner has welcomed confirmation that plans for a new armed police training facility have been given the green light.

The new indoor facility will be built at the Staffordshire Police headquarters in Stafford and will replace an existing leased outdoor range.

The centre will provide specialist officers with a purpose-built site that meets national standards anduture needs, offering a ten-lane 50-metre indoor firing range, training rooms and office space.

The project also includes a skills house to train tactics relating to building entry and searching.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Police firearms deployments in Staffordshire are relatively low, but when our communities need an armed response to keep them safe, it is essential the force has the right training and facilities in place to deliver the highest quality service. “Police forces have a legal responsibility to meet not only national College of Policing standards but also local strategic threat and risk assessments. These have evolved considerably in recent years, requiring solutions that improve services, protect the public from harm and deliver value for money for the long term. “Using public money efficiently is a priority for me, and this investment is part of a wider estates plan for Staffordshire Police to ensure buildings are sustainable and future proof.”

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Paul Talbot said:

“Our firearms officers regularly respond to high-risk incidents and planned policing operations. “It is vital that they receive the correct training to meet the high standards required in a police response. Providing suitable and relevant environments to meet modern training requirements is a priority for Staffordshire Police, along with ensuring that any investment provides a long-term, cost-effective solution for future generations. “These new facilities will enable our accredited firearms officers to continue their training in threat assessment, de-escalation, and conflict resolution, in line with the College of Policing’s National Police Firearms Training Curriculum (NPFTC). “This investment will ensure our firearms officer training provision offers a safe training environment, meaning that Staffordshire can respond to local, regional, and national incidents, preventing serious harm to the public.”

Work on the new facility is expected to begin in July 2025, and should be completed by November 2026.