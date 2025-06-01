THE Conservatives have welcomed a report which rated adult social care at Staffordshire County Council as good.

Care Quality Commission inspectors gave the grading in all nine areas assessed.

They praised the “embedded culture of learning” among staff, adding that “practitioners felt supported”.

Cllr Philip White, leader of the Conservative opposition group at the county council, said he was proud of the adult social care legacy his party had left across Staffordshire.

He said:

“We are delighted to see the outcome of the inspection – carried out before the local elections – which shows that Staffordshire looks after vulnerable adults effectively and in a caring and compassionate way.

“This is part of the legacy of a well run council we have handed to the new Reform leadership of the county council.

“We thank all of the dedicated staff in the council and the NHS who work hard every day to deliver this service to our residents.”