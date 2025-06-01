A NEW festive event is coming to Lichfield later this year.

The Lichfield Victorian Christmas Market will take place from 4th to 7th December in the city centre.

It will feature stalls selling a range of gifts, food and drink.

Siobhan Noake, from organiser LSD Promotions, said:

“We’re looking forward to bringing something new to Lichfield this Christmas. “The event is designed to offer a quality festive experience for residents and visitors alike, while supporting small businesses and independent traders.”

The LSD Promotions event follows similar Victorian markets held regularly in Oxford and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Traders will be dressed in traditional costume and will also feature festive entertainment.

Stallholders interested in taking part can call 01384 877336 or email customerservice@lsdpromotions.com.