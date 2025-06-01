WHITTINGTON’S home clash with Highcroft and Great Barr saw the village side forced to settle for a losing draw.

After sending the visitors in to bat first, Andy Sharp caught opener Imran Bashir (18) off Martin Weston’s bowling to give his side an early breakthrough.

But Highcroft and Great Barr number three Tariq Naz hit a fine 119 to drive his side to 195 before he became the fourth wicket to fall.

The visitors eventually reached 275-6 in their 50 overs.

Whittington’s response was an uncertain one as they fell to 59-4.

But 49 from Shazad Malik, 34 from Ethan Kelly and 38 from Shamimur Rahman saw the hosts remain in the game.

When George Vardy became the ninth wicket to fall at the start of the final over, a nervous finale was on the cards for Whittington, but Andy Sharp and Matt Griffiths held their nerve as the innings ended on 171-9.