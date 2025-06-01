TICKETS have gone on sale for a concert by Kaleidoscope Choir in Whittington.
The group will perform at St Giles Church at 7.30pm on 27th June.
Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked by calling Megan Barr on 07870 100005 or megbarr@yahoo.com.
