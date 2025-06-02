A NEW programme of meditation sessions is launching in Lichfield.

Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Dema, from Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre, will host the workshops promoting “secrets of a happy life”.

They take place at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays from 5th June to 17th July.

Gen Kelsang Dema said:

“In these classes we will will learn how to cultivate positive and peaceful minds that will bring us great joy and happiness through developing our loving and compassionate mind towards others.

“We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.

“Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.”