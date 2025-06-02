A COUNCILLOR has called for action to accelerate governance improvements around Lichfield District Council’s wholly-owned company.

A number of functions of the local authority are operated through Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services (LWMTS), including leisure, disabled facilities adaptations, pre-application planning advice and biodiversity provision.

Last week saw the appointment of Jim Faulkner as the new leisure director for LWMTS.

Cllr Paul Taylor, the former chair of the council’s audit committee said that while bringing expertise onboard was welcome, changes were required to reflect “key weaknesses” identified in an internal report, including a lack of independent non-executive directors and a politically-balanced representation.

The Labour representative said:

“I’m pleased to see Lichfield District Council strengthening LWMTS with experienced leadership. “However, this appointment highlights the urgent need to complete the governance reforms we’ve been calling for since audit recommendations in 2024.” “LWMTS is expanding rapidly with major leisure investments totalling nearly £12million and expansion into construction project management and planning consultancy. “We need proper governance structures to match this growth. “The current four-person board, now including Mr Faulkner but still consisting predominantly of council officers and members, remains inadequate for a company of this scale and ambition.”

Cllr Taylor has now called on the council to appoint independent directors with relevant sector expertise and outline “clear performance indicators and regular public reporting”.

He said:

“The audit found reasonable controls overall, but recommended these improvements in September 2024. “With LWMTS taking on major projects like the new Stychbrook Park leisure centre, residents deserve transparent governance and proper scrutiny of their investments. “I welcome Mr Faulkner’s appointment and wish him success. Now let’s give him – and Lichfield district’s residents – the robust governance framework LWMTS needs to deliver on its ambitious plans.”