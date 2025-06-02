THE leader of Lichfield District Council at claims plans to redevelop a gateway to Lichfield city centre are “unimaginative”.

The Birmingham Road Site project will see land previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme become a mixed use development.

A portion of the site plot will be used for residential purposes – but Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dems opposition group on Lichfield District Council, has questioned the proposals coming forward.

He said:

“I and the Lichfield Lib Dems strongly support the development of the Birmingham Road Site – it is such an important site in the centre of our city. “We do need to move the development forward, but we have long said that the current plans are unimaginative and the council can do so much better. “The original objective was to make the Birmingham Road Site a place of impact and style given it is a gateway into the city. The proposed plans just do not achieve that. “A block of flats is proposed along the Birmingham Road where the bus station is currently. The original plans had this as public open space where people could meet with perhaps a water feature, parkland or performing arts space. Instead what is planned is a block of 100 flats. “The Lichfield Lib Dems say that this plan is simply just not right for Lichfield. “It is so unimaginative and just creates big blocks of housing in the centre of our beautiful city. “We will continue to campaign for a better plan for residents. Lichfield can do so much better.”

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said his Lib Dem counterpart was wide of the mark.

He said:

“Cllr Ray is simply wrong – there are no blocks of flats planned for the site. “We are currently focused on finalising the contracts for the former Tempest Ford site – a scheme which has gained national attention for its sympathetic architecture – and the Linear Park, which is a much-needed green space that will dissect the site and provide clear wayfinding into the city for those arriving by train.”