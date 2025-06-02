THE leader of Lichfield District Council at claims plans to redevelop a gateway to Lichfield city centre are “unimaginative”.
The Birmingham Road Site project will see land previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme become a mixed use development.
A portion of the site plot will be used for residential purposes – but Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dems opposition group on Lichfield District Council, has questioned the proposals coming forward.
He said:
“I and the Lichfield Lib Dems strongly support the development of the Birmingham Road Site – it is such an important site in the centre of our city.
“We do need to move the development forward, but we have long said that the current plans are unimaginative and the council can do so much better.
“The original objective was to make the Birmingham Road Site a place of impact and style given it is a gateway into the city. The proposed plans just do not achieve that.
“A block of flats is proposed along the Birmingham Road where the bus station is currently. The original plans had this as public open space where people could meet with perhaps a water feature, parkland or performing arts space. Instead what is planned is a block of 100 flats.
“The Lichfield Lib Dems say that this plan is simply just not right for Lichfield.
“It is so unimaginative and just creates big blocks of housing in the centre of our beautiful city.
“We will continue to campaign for a better plan for residents. Lichfield can do so much better.”
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said his Lib Dem counterpart was wide of the mark.
He said:
“Cllr Ray is simply wrong – there are no blocks of flats planned for the site.
“We are currently focused on finalising the contracts for the former Tempest Ford site – a scheme which has gained national attention for its sympathetic architecture – and the Linear Park, which is a much-needed green space that will dissect the site and provide clear wayfinding into the city for those arriving by train.”
A clear way of finding a way into the citu from the train station? It’s not a huge place and all roads lead to the city. 20 years ago we were promised a vibrant interesting place. Now it’s a grassed areas with a couple of trees. Have to agree very uninspiring
I notice the bus station has disappeared in this plan. Also that the small amount of housing seems to dominate the site. In fact practically everything we were afraid would happen.
You should really not be doing this to an iconic city. I simply do not understand Cllr. Pullen’s relentless quest to promote such a development.
The council has spent fortunes on designs and reports over the last decade and this is the result! SHAMEFUL.
Perhaps the local primary schools could give them a hand with original ideas?
In the meantime, how about re-erecting or replacing the fallen hoardings, which have been down for weeks and or re-covering them completely as they have faded and are looking terribly shabby. What a sight to greet visitors to the city.
As I suspected, our present council do not have an ounce of common sense among them! You want people to visit Lichfield, and yet more parking spaces are vanishing and even more importantly for us, the bus station has vanished! Wise up councillors if you want to retain your seats at the next local election!
Phillip. I suspect they want the bus station on the car park at Bird Street or failing that on street. So we have lost a Police Station and presence in the City Centre, a garage and business and now the bus station. Idling non LEZ compliant Charabancs and anti social behaviour around the Minster Pool to come. There was a reason the Police station was next to the bus station originally.
All for housing. Interestingly with Reform running the CC do they have control over transport and the bus station at the moment?
Do people want live on a thoroughfare? Will it all end up as buy to let?
Very uninspiring indeed, it’s just housing by the looks of it.
It looks very much like the bus station is going , crazy ! And also it appears the car park at the back of bus station will no longer be there, if that is the case then where will anyone park for the Garrick theatre and town in general, it will be the death of Lichfield , how could anybody not find their way into town from the train station. We really don’t need all of that housing , far to congested round Birmingham road.
My thoughts are , how about a nice green area on the Tempest ford site ,places to sit , with a nice cafe and some space for outdoor entertainment in the summer months , a bit like Russell square in London , a tranquil spot amongst the hustle and bustle of a busy day , that would be a better gateway to Lichfield, at the moment it looks like a highway to hell.
Why this obsession with building on the bus station? Leave it where it is – the other side of the road is too small and inappropriate!
This council seems to running short of ideas and has flatlined with all the new estates planned for the city if the plan is to make this a metropolitan city akin to Birmingham bigger vision is required for the city centre ? Bus station