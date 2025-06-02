VOLUNTEERS have been supporting a celebration of Lichfield’s night-time economy.

Purple Flag Week was marked int he city and saw a range of events take place.

The accreditation is awarded to those locations which meet or surpass standards of excellence in the evening and night-time economy.

Lichfield received the honour earlier this year, thanks in part to strong local partnerships and safe environments it offers.

Among those working to enhance the city centre are the Late Night Listeners – and their volunteers were out and about at the weekend.

David West-Mullen, from the group, said:

“There are currently 19 volunteers making up five-person teams and currently operating fortnightly, giving people a safe haven, a chance to grab a free hot drink and biscuits, or just have a listening ear for anyone who drops by to say hello. “We are always looking for additional volunteers, so please get in touch if you are interested in becoming one of the Late Night Listeners.”

For more details email dwestmullen@gmail.com.