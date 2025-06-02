A COUNCILLOR says new housing should be focused on ensuring the needs of local people are met.

Cllr Andrew Clissett, the Burntwood North representative at Staffordshire County Council, has backed campaigners battling to prevent hundreds of new homes being built on land off Coulter Lane in the town.

He was among those to attend a meeting organised by Burntwood Action Group last month in response to the Bloor Homes proposals.

Cllr Clissett said more must be done to ensure any new developments are focused on those living and working in the area.

The Reform UK representative said:

“There’s been a lot of talk nationally about affordable housing and immigration, but the real impact is being felt here in our own community. “Bloor Homes has announced that 43% of the homes on their new development will be classed as ‘affordable’. That sounds promising, but local people are asking a fair question of who will actually benefit? “Too many local families are struggling to stay in the area they grew up in, young people can’t get on the housing ladder and others have been on waiting lists for years. Many feel they’re being pushed out of the market altogether. “This is not about pointing fingers. It is about priorities. Housing should meet the needs of the people who already live and work in our area.”

Cllr Clissett said questions also needed to be asked on whether green belt land should be used for housing – and suggested the volume of such developments should reflect demand in the local area rather than being based on central figures.

He added:

“Developments on brown belt land should be considered first – and must be built with local demand in mind, not just to tick boxes or meet quotas. “We need fairness in who gets access to affordable homes, clear communication on how housing is allocated and stronger local input in planning decisions. “This is about protecting the future of our community. Everyone deserves a fair chance to live and thrive in the place they call home.”