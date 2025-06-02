A COUNCILLOR says new housing should be focused on ensuring the needs of local people are met.
Cllr Andrew Clissett, the Burntwood North representative at Staffordshire County Council, has backed campaigners battling to prevent hundreds of new homes being built on land off Coulter Lane in the town.
He was among those to attend a meeting organised by Burntwood Action Group last month in response to the Bloor Homes proposals.
Cllr Clissett said more must be done to ensure any new developments are focused on those living and working in the area.
The Reform UK representative said:
“There’s been a lot of talk nationally about affordable housing and immigration, but the real impact is being felt here in our own community.
“Bloor Homes has announced that 43% of the homes on their new development will be classed as ‘affordable’. That sounds promising, but local people are asking a fair question of who will actually benefit?
“Too many local families are struggling to stay in the area they grew up in, young people can’t get on the housing ladder and others have been on waiting lists for years. Many feel they’re being pushed out of the market altogether.
“This is not about pointing fingers. It is about priorities. Housing should meet the needs of the people who already live and work in our area.”
Cllr Clissett said questions also needed to be asked on whether green belt land should be used for housing – and suggested the volume of such developments should reflect demand in the local area rather than being based on central figures.
He added:
“Developments on brown belt land should be considered first – and must be built with local demand in mind, not just to tick boxes or meet quotas.
“We need fairness in who gets access to affordable homes, clear communication on how housing is allocated and stronger local input in planning decisions.
“This is about protecting the future of our community. Everyone deserves a fair chance to live and thrive in the place they call home.”
Let’s get this straight. Developers do not give a toss who buys their houses be they Mansions or terraces. They are business’s and indifferent to anything but the profit margin. People pour into the area by the blandisments and glossy brochures. Local populations increase while everything else diminishes.
There is no way local developments can be reserved for local people. In some areas buy to let and holiday homes have totally dominated the area. Locals, young or otherwise, are virtually forced out.
The only defence I can think of is taxation for buy to let and much smaller developments that are less attractive profit wise for the others. Otherwise it will not end! Fill these fields and move on to the next fields. At present it looks bleak for everyone involved in this crazy escalation. Look at the changes in less than a decade, then multiply it by what is being proposed. Councillors should not have these powers.
The biggest slice of the working age benefits bill is housing benefit and Universal Housing Element, paid to private landlords.
Building council houses would reduce this bill and ensure councils keep the assets.
First choice would, of course, go to those on the local waiting list.
The work would ideally be done by the council’s in-house works department.
Affordable rented homes should be provided by Local authorities not the whim of developers.
I totally agree with Andrew Clissett, also why does it always be House’s, why not flats that young and single people can afford.