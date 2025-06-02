PLANS for part of a garage at a property in Lichfield to be converted into a dog grooming salon have been approved.

The proposal for 74 Manor Rise was submitted to Lichfield District Council.

It will see the business operate from 9.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

A planning statement said:

“Services include bathing, drying, brushing, clipping, and trimming, tailored to the customer’s requirements. Additionally, the groomer may offer advice on home grooming schedules, diet, exercise, and other aspects of canine wellbeing. To further ensure a peaceful environment, the studio will be equipped with soundproofing materials, and grooming equipment will be selected for its quiet operation.”

