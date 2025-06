THE hits of an iconic boy band will be performed in Lichfield later this month.

Re-Take That will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 13th June.

As well as hits by the group, they will also perform solo tracks by Robbie Williams.

A spokesperson said:

“Re-Take That is the ultimate Take That party night, bringing the world’s biggest boy band’s greatest hits to life – live on stage.”

Tickets are £34 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.