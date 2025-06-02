Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins cutting the ribbon
Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins cutting the ribbon

THE ribbon has been cut on a new hair salon in Lichfield.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins carried out the honours at Stellar Hair on Tudor Row.

She joined owner Donna Power to welcome the first customers through the door.

Cllr Harvey-Coggins said:

“In a world where building a business takes real grit, passion and resilience, Donna has brought all of that – and more.

“Stellar Hair is more than just a place to get your hair done. It’s a space where confidence is created, individuality is celebrated.”

Mrs H
10 hours ago

Excuse the sigh, but another hairdressers?

San
10 hours ago

Congratulations Donna x

Elizabeth
9 hours ago

EXACTLY – ANOTHER ONE !!!!

Mia Peters
7 hours ago

How many barbers and hairdressers can fit into one small shopping centre?

DuncanDooley
3 hours ago

@MrsH – What exactly is the point of your comment? What would you rather have been opened? An off-licence, a vape shop, a bookies, a fast food takeaway… or heaven-forefend a coffee shop… maybe it should have just been left as another empty retail unit?! Such vacuity in the LL comments section is really beyond me.

