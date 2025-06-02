THE ribbon has been cut on a new hair salon in Lichfield.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins carried out the honours at Stellar Hair on Tudor Row.

She joined owner Donna Power to welcome the first customers through the door.

Cllr Harvey-Coggins said:

“In a world where building a business takes real grit, passion and resilience, Donna has brought all of that – and more. “Stellar Hair is more than just a place to get your hair done. It’s a space where confidence is created, individuality is celebrated.”