THE ribbon has been cut on a new hair salon in Lichfield.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins carried out the honours at Stellar Hair on Tudor Row.
She joined owner Donna Power to welcome the first customers through the door.
Cllr Harvey-Coggins said:
“In a world where building a business takes real grit, passion and resilience, Donna has brought all of that – and more.
“Stellar Hair is more than just a place to get your hair done. It’s a space where confidence is created, individuality is celebrated.”
Excuse the sigh, but another hairdressers?
Congratulations Donna x
EXACTLY – ANOTHER ONE !!!!
How many barbers and hairdressers can fit into one small shopping centre?
@MrsH – What exactly is the point of your comment? What would you rather have been opened? An off-licence, a vape shop, a bookies, a fast food takeaway… or heaven-forefend a coffee shop… maybe it should have just been left as another empty retail unit?! Such vacuity in the LL comments section is really beyond me.