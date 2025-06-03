CAMERAS from a popular daytime TV show are returning to a local auction business to shoot new episodes.

The Bargain Hunt team will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 16th June.

They will be filming six episodes with 12 teams of contestants, with people invited along to watch the sale and see how they get on.

Natasha Raskin Sharp will be presenting, with experts Roo Irvine and Philip Serrell helping the red and blue teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re excited to be hosting Bargain Hunt once again at The Lichfield Auction Centre. “Come along and be part of the action – whether you’re bidding, browsing or just keen to experience the fun of Bargain Hunt, it’s set to be a fantastic day.”

The sale starts at 9am.