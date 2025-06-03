MORE than £120,000 has been secured to support the growth of rural businesses in the local area.

The money from the Rural England Prosperity Fund will be delivered via grants ranging from £5,000 to £30,000.

Lichfield District Council is inviting businesses to apply for the money, providing they can provide at least 30% match funding and complete all spending by 31st March.

The local authority said that the fund was particularly suited to farms looking to diversify their income and other small enterprises seeking to grow.

Applications are being accepted until 27th June and can be made via an online portal. Businesses can also contact the council for support via policyandstrategy@lichfielddc.gov.uk.