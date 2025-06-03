LICHFIELD’S Tony Christie has performed a charity show to showcase the power of music in dementia care.

The 82-year-old lent his support to Care Home Open Week, which takes place from 16th to 22nd June, by starring in a radio concert designed to get residents across the country singing.

The 40 minute Singalong Show – made by specialist station m4dRdadio.com – was hosted by Emmerdale and Cutting It actress Sian Reeves and also featured the Bakewell and District Community Choir.

It was recorded back in April where Tony joined the group to sing classics such as Yellow Submarine, Lean On Me and It Had to be You.

The singer announced in 2023 that he has dementia and became an ambassador for the Music for Dementia campaign.

He said:

“I had such fun being part of The Singalong Show – what a great initiative. “Singing has definitely supported my health, so I encourage as many people as possible to tune in and join in.”

The Singalong Show will be aired on m4dRdadio.com at 10.30am, 2pm and 7pm each day during Care Home Open Week with song sheets able to be downloaded from musicfordementia.org.uk.

Sarah Metcalfe, from Music for Dementia, said:

“If you’re looking after someone with dementia music can be a really useful tool to help. It can raise your spirits when things look bleak, it can manage stress and agitation, and it can spark memories and create moments of joy. “Singing is one of the easiest ways to use music. You don’t have to have a voice as smooth at Tony’s as all singing helps – even if it’s TV advert jingles or football chants.”