A LICHFIELD pub faces the prospect of having to remove a structure in its outdoor area after retrospective planning permission was rejected.

A wooden canopy and the relocation of the cellar cooling unit at The Duke of York, on Greenhill, could be impacted after the decision by Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said the works were a “substantial investment” designed to be in keeping with the listed building.

But planning chiefs have refused to grant retrospective planning permission meaning the works could have to be reversed.

A report said the council’s conservation and urban design team had objected to the works.

“The large timber-framed covered seating area is considered to be a poor addition in terms of materials, scale, design, appearance and relationship with the listed building. “It fails to preserve or enhance the designated heritage asset and is therefore considered to be harmful to the significance of the Grade II listed Duke of York public house. “With regards to the relocation of the air conditioning units, and associated cables and support brackets, these are incongruous in appearance and scale, in particular through their siting where they are highly visible and cause harm to the significance of the Grade II listed public house and to the significance of the other listed buildings. “They are also visually prominent within the conservation area, further causing detriment to this element already identified as being a negative view. Their previous location were more subtle and less visually intrusive, thereby resulting in considerably less harm.”

Full details of the application and decision can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.