POLICE are launching a crackdown on off-road bikes and e-scooters across Staffordshire.

Officers will be running Operation Reclaim throughout June with information from communities to target the “illegal and dangerous use” of such vehicles.

Staffordshire Police say 35 off-road bikes have already been seized across the county so far this year – and say the new clampdown will see any scooters or motorbikes being used illegally seized.

Inspector Chris Moss, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Off-road bikes are a persistent problem across Staffordshire and put pedestrians and other motorists at risk. “This campaign is all about keeping people safe on the roads so it is important that people are educated about road safety as well as driving and riding safely. “We’re committed to taking action against those who persistently put others at risk by driving dangerously and illegal on Staffordshire’s roads.”

Police are also reminding parents to be aware of the laws around the use of e-scooters, which mean they can only be used on private land or where they are part of a registered rental scheme.

Those caught riding them on footpaths or roads could face fines and their scooters being seized by officers.