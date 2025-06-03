A LICHFIELD man has revealed how he was inspired to help a local charity following the death of his wife.

Andy Beck, 70, has been a familiar face at the St Giles Hospice shop on Tamworth Street for the past three years.

As part of National Volunteers’ Week, he revealed why he decided to give up his time to thank the charity for the care his wife received at the hospice before she died in 2005.

Andy said:

“For me, volunteering at St Giles has given me a purpose. “The reason we’ve done so much for them as a family is because they did so much for us all those years ago. “Volunteering at the shop makes me feel I’ve given a bit back. “Both my children have also volunteered at St Giles – my son volunteered before he went to university and my daughter also volunteered in the bookshop in Lichfield.”

Andy’s commitment and warm spirit have made him a key member of the team.

His knowledge of antiques and collectibles has helped the shop raise vital funds over the years, ensuring more people can access the care that meant so much to him and his family.

Andy said:

“I’ve been sorting the bric-a-brac for a couple of years now, so I can usually spot when some of the donations that come in are hidden gems.”

Kevin Lowe, volunteer coordinator at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Andy is an inspiration. His experience and dedication bring so much to our Tamworth Street shop and to everyone who walks through the door. “We are incredibly grateful to him and to all our volunteers for the time they give to St Giles Hospice.”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities at St Giles Hospice, visit www.stgileshospice.com/support-us/volunteer.