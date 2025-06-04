AN accountancy business has confirmed the completion of its latest acquisition.

Barnes Roffe will become part of the Dains Group this week following the agreement of the deal.

The newly-acquired firm has more than 200 employees in the London area, with the move meaning Dains now has four regional hubs across the UK and Ireland.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of the Dains Group, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Barnes Roffe – it’s not often we encounter such a dynamic and client-centric leadership team. “Together, we see significant opportunities to grow our presence in the London area and expand across the UK and Ireland. “The addition of Barnes Roffe strengthens our national footprint and aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver exceptional client service and outstanding career opportunities. “With a team now exceeding 1,000 professionals, we remain committed to enhancing the value we provide to clients and investing in the development of our talented people.”

Stephen Corner, senior partner at Barnes Roffe, said:

“By partnering with Dains we are joining a firm with the same values and underlying service proposition we have been delivering to our clients for many years. “Together, we will deliver a truly market leading proposition for our clients. “Becoming part of a national firm widens our service proposition and increases the range of specialist services we can deliver, while at the same time greatly enhancing the career opportunities for our talented team.”