BURNTWOOD’S Naomi Powis will get back in the ring when she fights at the 02 Arena in London.

She will take on Nicola Knight at the Super Series Boxing championship event on 14th June.

The bout comes on the back of Powis claiming the WKU kickboxing title earlier this year.

The Burntwood fighter said:

“This is an amazing opportunity – it’s all about seizing opportunities like this after winning the WKU title. “Let’s make it a night to remember.”

Tickets for the show can be booked online.