CAMPAIGNERS fighting plans for hundreds of new homes on land in Burntwood say they have been “overwhelmed” by the support of local residents.

Burntwood Action Group saw hundreds attend a public meeting over proposals to build on land at Coulter Lane.

Bloor Homes is eyeing up to 300 new properties on the site as well as open spaces, community orchards, allotments, play areas and a “community hub”. Land would also be set aside for potential expansion of Fulfen Primary School in future.

But Burntwood Action Group said the meeting and response from local people had shown the strength of feeling against the proposals.

A spokesperson said:

“Following our recent extremely well-attended public meeting at Burntwood Institute, we’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support from local residents. “Many have offered to get involved by attending committee meetings, delivering leaflets, helping with printing and even providing drone footage. “Every single offer of help is a powerful reflection of how strongly our community feels about the proposed housing development. “The message is clear – Burntwood does not want this and together, we will fight it.”

The group have received backing from local councillors, including county representatives Andrew Clissett and Janet Higgins and Burntwood Town Council leader Darren Ennis.

The Burntwood Action Group spokesperson added:

“Their backing sends a strong message that this development – one that threatens to overwhelm our local roads and infrastructure – must be stopped. “Together, we can protect Burntwood’s green spaces.”