A LICHFIELD business is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Interior Choice, based inside the Sure Store site at Eastern Avenue, sells furnishings including blinds, shutters, curtains, paint, wallpaper and awnings.

Managing director Garin Offer, who has 30 years of experience in the sector, said the move to open his own showroom was a “natural progression” for the family business.

He said:

“I wanted to provide retail experience that allowed customers to see the products in a relaxed environment without being rushed and to book their appointments conveniently on our bespoke website.

“We opened our showroom and it proved to be a great success. However, just one month later, we faced significant challenges as we went into lockdown which impacted our operations and customer engagement.

“So, we took the samples to people doors and turned that corner.”