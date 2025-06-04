FINLAY Lines produced another fine racing weekend to secure a podium spot in round three of the Trent Valley Kart Club Championship.

The Argenti Motorsport Academy driver topped qualifying, going fastest out of the 42 other racers to secure pole for both heats.

In the first heat, the Lichfield youngster stayed in touch with the leaders throughout, eventually taking fifth spot.

He kept his head in the second heat too as he shadowed the early pacesetter to secure second spot.

The result meant Lines started the final from fourth on the grid against 35 other drivers who had made the cut.

He climbed to second early on, but had fallen back to fifth by lap five. But the Lichfield racer kept his composure to make up three places on the next circuit by going round the outside on the first hairpin.

Lines briefly dropped back to third but then made a crucial pass to ensure a second place finish and a return to the podium.