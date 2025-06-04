COUNCILLORS and staff at Burntwood Town Council have been given life-saving training.

The representatives took part in a workshop delivered by Lichfield District Council as part of its Stop the Bleed programme.

Participants were taught how to respond to incidents involving heavy blood loss, with demonstrations on how to apply pressure, pack a wound and improvise a tourniquet.

Burntwood Town Council was also presented with seven emergency bleed kits, containing equipment to treat serious injuries which will now be installed in all council-managed defibrillator boxes in the local area.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of the town council, said:

“I’m incredibly proud we’ve not only completed this vital training, but also committed to installing bleed kits in every defibrillator unit we manage. “This is more than equipment, it’s a promise to our residents that their safety comes first. “Alongside the training, we’ve committed to purchasing and installing an additional eight kits, ensuring all 15 defibrillator units in Burntwood are now equipped to deal with catastrophic bleeds.”

Councillor Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Stop the Bleed training can literally save lives, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to provide this vital training to councillors and officers at Burntwood Town Council, who are now better equipped to support their community when faced with an accident or emergency. “We’re delighted to be able to support local organisations in this way and look forward to helping other organisations across the district take advantage of this vital life-saving training in our bid to make our communities even safer.”

Organisations interested in the training can contact community.safety@lichfielddc.gov.uk