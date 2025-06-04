THE new Junior Sheriff of Lichfield has been appointed.

Daniel Mannox, 10, received his robes and badge at the launch of the 2025 Sheriff’s Ride.

The Willows Primary School pupil takes up the role from Grace Francis, who was made the first ever Junior Sheriff last year.

The 2025 ride will take place on 6th September and feature a traditional horseback route as well as a cycling one.

Revd Ian Hayter, the recently-appointed Sheriff of Lichfield, was joined by previous holders of the position, charity representatives and supporters for the launch at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The event saw new ride cycling patron – Olympic gold medallist and world champion cyclist, Sophie Capewell officially welcomed, while local historian Jono Oates gave a talk on how the tradition of the Sheriff’s Ride took place during the Second World War.

Nick Sedgwick, clerk of the course, said:

“Thanks to the new Sheriff of Lichfield Revd Ian Hayter for attending the launch and for taking part in a very special ceremony by robing the new Junior Sheriff. “It was great to see so much support for the Sheriff’s Ride. We were honoured that Debbie Capewell, Sophie’s mother, attended the event and I was delighted to hear that she once rode in the Sheriff’s Ride too.”

The historic tradition began when Queen Mary gave Lichfield a Royal Charter which enabled it to appoint a Sheriff who could inspect the boundary of the city and enforce the law.

The very first ride was undertaken in 1553 by Sheriff Gregorie Stonynge and has continued ever since.

Daryl Brown, Chair of the Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride Committee, said”

“We are grateful for all the support we have received. Seeing so many people attend the launch gives us a clear indication that we must continue to preserve the Sheriff’s Ride for the benefit of the local area. “We want to encourage new participants and supporters, we want to fundraise more for local charities and we want to bring significant tourism and economic benefit to the city.”

For more information, visit www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.