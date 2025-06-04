DOUBLE Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington OBE has taken part in a topping out ceremony at Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

Rebecca Adlington OBE

The topping out ceremony at the new leisure centre in Lichfield

Construction firm Stepnell’s managing director Tom Wakeford, Cllr Doug Pullen and Rebecca Adlington OBE

The swimming ace joined civic leaders and project partners for the event at Stychbrook Park.

The main structure of the £11.3million facility is now complete, with the doors expected to open for the first time in December.

It will include a 25-metre swimming pool, an 80-station gym, spin and dance studios, a community room and an outdoor pitch with new changing facilities which Lichfield District Council say will replace the “ageing” Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

As founder of ReCreation – the specialist leisure consultancy which has led the development of the leisure centre – the Olympic champion returned to see progress having previously attended a ceremony to mark work beginning last year.

She said:

“I’m excited to see the new Lichfield leisure centre coming to life. “Having access to modern swimming facilities is so important for inspiring the next generation of swimmers and creating opportunities for local communities to develop healthy habits. “I’m incredibly proud of the team at ReCreation, who have developed a wonderful facility to maximise the investment from Lichfield District Council, ultimately providing vital facilities, giving children the opportunity to learn, improve and develop a love for swimming. “Spaces like the new Lichfield leisure centre at Stychbrook Park can truly transform lives and promote healthy, active lifestyles.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This ceremony wasn’t just about the concrete and steel – it’s a celebration of how far we have come as a community in creating a leisure centre we can all be proud of. “Thank you to all those who have made this possible.”