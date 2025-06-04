PLANS to extend a shop in Lichfield city centre have been approved by councillors.

The proposals would see the unit at the Three Spires Shopping Centre become the new home of coffee shop Costa.

An external seating area enclosed by a “glazed balustrade” is also planned for the area.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by the time the new Everyman cinema opens next year.

Commenting on the planning statement by Savills which claimed the existing unit was “completely unremarkable building and not of high quality design”, Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“I think I’d agree with that – I think we’d all agree with that. It’s probably 1960s or 1970s and probably brutalist to a point like a lot of the precinct. “The report goes on to say that it will contribute to the street scene quite considerably and I think that’s very true. I think this application has a lot to recommend it because it’s going to give a much better appearance to a building. “At least it will give it some status within the street scene and something that will enhance the local area to a degree.”