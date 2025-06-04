A LOCAL school is calling for a 50mph speed limit outside its gates to be reduced.

Shenstone Lodge School, on the A5127 Birmingham Road, say they are keen to ensure a “safer environment” for students, parents and staff.

In a letter to local councillors and politicians, assistant headteacher Rob Lewis said action was needed to reduce the risk of accidents.

He said:

“Our mission as a school is simple – a safer environment for our children, parents, carers and staff. “Most schools in the UK have 30mph zones, with an ever-increasing number of those schools now having 20mph zones. “Shenstone Lodge School – a local social, emotional and mental health primary school with its highest numbers of children on role – not only doesn’t have a 20mph zone, but it actually has a 50mph road at its entrance and running the length of the site.”

Mr Lewis said a number of accidents had already happened on the road in recent years – and has urged local decision makers to meet with the school to discuss ways to improve safety.

He said:

“The layout of the road means that when children, staff and parents or carers arrive in taxis and cars they are left at serious risk of harm as they queue to enter the school grounds on a blind bend. “Given the complex needs of some of our children they can be at high risk of absconding. This puts them directly on to the A5172 presenting huge risks for both drivers and students, all of which is exacerbated due to the speed of the traffic. “As a school we are not naive to the challenge of reducing a road speed and appreciate this isn’t our area of expertise. “We propose a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss what action we could take collectively and what would need to take place in order for this to happen.”