THE owner of one of the businesses moving into Lichfield’s former cinema says the city is the perfect place for independent outlets.

The ground floor of the Old Picture House is set to become home to three outlets after a deal for the site was agreed.

Among them will be an Italian deli and spritz bar run by Alison Ranwell from Mangia Mangia.

She said taking the leap to open a “bricks and mortar” outlet was a big step, but one which she hoped would be successful given Lichfield’s thriving independent scene.

“Ever since we moved to Lichfield, we’ve admired the beautiful Old Picture House on Tamworth Street, which has sadly been standing empty. When we were approached to open a cafe there, we decided Lichfield needed a deli. “The amount of our customers who jumped for joy when we suggested the possibility of opening a shop was phenomenal, so we’ve decided to be brave, plan well, work hard and take the next step. “We’ll be bringing an Italian deli and spritz bar to Lichfield with piazza-style outdoor seating and a warm, welcoming interior. People can enjoy the lasagne, risotti and tiramisu from our market stall as well as our popular, thick Italian hot chocolate. We’ll be baking focaccia for stuffed panini ‘a pranzo’ and offering a selection of regional cured meats and cheeses with big bowls of our beloved pesto to scoop up and take home. “In the evenings, our deli becomes Aperitivo Time with authentic Italian spritzes accompanied by abundant antipasto platters, straight from Rome and Bologna. “It’s daunting to open a bricks and mortar space when so many small businesses are struggling and shutting up shop in these uncertain times. These are trying years for any entrepreneurial start-up and it’s the little businesses who suffer the most – but I believe independents bring a richness and diversity which should be cherished and protected. “We lucked out with Lichfield. It’s a city with a vibrant foodie hub of local festivals and an independent food and shop scene that is nurtured and kept alive by a tight community of loyal locals.”

Alison’s family initially moved temporarily to the city from Italy in 2017.

She said:

“We were thinking we’d stay for a year, but the city captured our hearts when we stumbled upon the Fuse Festival and bustling town centre one Sunday afternoon, purely by chance –and we’re still here eight years later. “After working in education full-time, I decided to follow my passion and opened Mangia Mangia – meaning eat up, eat up – during the tail end of lockdown when people were desperate for a friendly doorstep chat and healthy, delicious food. “I set out to make my Italian mother-in-law’s prized Sunday dish, delivering a selection of lasagne, tiramisu and focaccia locally with everyone at home getting stuck in to help. “As our small business grew in popularity, I was able to give up teaching completely and began to trade from a market stall. I also started writing a blog connecting Italian food and destinations. “After having lived in Italy for 20 years, I really wanted to bring the warmth and generosity of Italy’s food culture to Lichfield through beautiful, lesser-known recipes from a nation where glasses of wine are never measured and plates are piled high. “My aim has always been to communicate authenticity through our small business and I can proudly say that I have a group of customers which grows every day who look forward to asparagus risotto in spring and pumpkin lasagne in autumn.”

For more details visit www.mangia-mangia.co.uk.