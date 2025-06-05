A BURNTWOOD school is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ across all areas by inspectors.

Ofsted said Chase Terrace Academy was a “positive and respectful place to learn”.

The inspectors praised efforts of staff and pupils at the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust school for their efforts to enhance the learning community after it was previoulsy graded as ‘requires improvement’.

The report said:

“Pupils at Chase Terrace Academy learn how to respect ‘the CTA way’, living out the values of community, tenacity and aspiration. “The school cares for its pupils, who also speak highly of the personal development lessons they have every morning. These help them to develop the skills to be confident and successful as they move towards adulthood. “Pupils feel safe and they have confidence in the staff to look after them. “Together they have changed the culture in the school.”

Headteacher Nicola Mason,

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our staff, pupils and their families in supporting the improvements that we have made – and this work has clearly paid off. “That said, there is always much to do and we are clear on our commitment to maintain our progress and have already started work on the areas identified for further development by the inspection team. “I am so proud to work with such a dedicated and passionate team of staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure our young people have access to the best education and support in a safe and welcoming environment. “Chase Terrace Academy is a welcoming and respectful community and I am honoured to be able to call myself the headteacher. “I look forward to the next steps in our journey and hope our community continues to walk beside us in making this school an even better place for our future generations.”

Angus Stewart, chair of governors, said:

“We are proud of the significant improvements that have been recognised in this OFSTED inspection. “We would like to thank the headteacher and her staff for the sustained hard work that has made this possible and the pupils and parents for their ongoing support on our journey.”