CHASETOWN has confirmed a packed programme of pre-season fixtures.

The Scholars will begin preparations for the 2025-26 campaign on 8th July when they welcome Brocton.

They then entertain newly-promoted Lichfield City on 12th July before hosting Halesowen Town three days later.

A double-header will take place on 19th July as West Bromwich Albion’s under 21 side visit The Scholars Ground with the other half of Mark Swann’s squad travelling to Stafford Town.

Former Chasetown man Harry Harris brings his Coleshill Town side for a friendly on 22nd July.

The squad will again split on 26th July for a home fixture against Anstey Nomads and an away tie at Coton Green, while Belper Town are the visitors on 29th July.

The pre-season schedule concludes on 2nd August with a trip to Rushall Olympic.