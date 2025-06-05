A RETAIL name is set to disappear from the shopping scene in Lichfield.

Proposals have been submitted to Lichfield District Council for replacement signage to be installed at the WHSmith outlet in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The change would see the new TGJones lettering installed after an agreement was reached to sell the business to new owners.

As part of the deal, high street WHSmith outlets across the country will disappear and be rebranded under the new name in the coming months.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.