PEOPLE can enjoy a free night at the movies in Whittington this week.

Flicks in the Sticks returns tomorrow (6th June) with a screening of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

The film is set in the Channel Islands during the 1940s – and the audience are invited to get into the spirt of the movie and turn up in period costume.

The screening will start at 7.30pm at St Giles Church.

Admission, popcorn, crisps and a drink are all free.