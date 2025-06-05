THE music of Gregory Porter and Nat King Cole will be performed in Lichfield later this month.

Vocalist Sir Louis will join Tom Morgan and a full live band of jazz musicians for The Hub at St Mary’s concert on 22nd June.

They will perform songs including Smile, Let There Be Love, Route 66, Hey Laura and Stand By Me.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Sir Louis took The Hub by storm back in February so here’s another opportunity to catch this excellent show as he returns to Lichfield to perform the fabulous music of two world class musicians and entertainers.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.