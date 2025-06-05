VOLUNTEERS are being sought to assist visitors at Chasewater Country Park.

The roles include meeting and greeting, providing information and assisting with guided walks.

There are also opportunities for litter pickers on offer as well.

Cllr Hayley Coles, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Our much-loved green spaces rely on the dedication and passion of people who give their time to help care for nature and support visitors. “Whether it’s maintaining habitats, supporting events or helping others enjoy the outdoors, these roles are a fantastic way to get involved and make a real difference. “We’re hugely grateful to our existing volunteers and always look forward to welcoming new faces to the team.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can email countrysidevolunteers@staffordshire.gov.uk to express their interest.