ALREWAS will have a close eye on the weather forecast as they prepare to welcome Belper Meadows this weekend.

The Herons will look to make it back-to-back league wins after an 83-run victory at Rolleston to leave them seventh in the Derbyshire County Cricket League Premier Division after seven games.

Belper Meadows, meanwhile, sit third from bottom in tenth after a 20-run triumph over basement side Cutthorpe last time out.

Play gets underway tomorrow (7th June) at midday.