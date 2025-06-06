TRADING Standards officers in Staffordshire are backing a new campaign aimed at tackling the underage sale of age-restricted products including alcohol, vapes, knives, and tobacco.

The Right Age, Right Sale initiative highlights the importance of retail compliance, community awareness and enforcement.

It also provides advice for businesses, parents, carers and communities on how to spot and report illegal sales.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Underage sales laws exist to protect young people, but when these laws aren’t followed it can lead to serious risks to young people’s health and safety. “It’s really important that businesses are aware of their responsibilities and comply with the law. By working with them and with the local community and making sure they have the information they need we can all help to prevent illegal sales and protect young people.”

Retailers can access free resources online and people can report under age sales to Trading Standards on their confidential helpline on 01785 330356 or via the Trading Standards website.