LICHFIELD Cathedral Chamber Choir will perform a selection of sacred music at a concert later this month.

O Sing Joyfully will include works by Vaughan Williams, Howells, Walton and Gibbons.

A spokesperson said:

“The programme is linked to the Cathedral’s Book of Books exhibition which tells the story of the English Bible.”

The concert is at 7.30pm on 22nd June. Tickets are £20 and include a welcome drink. To book click here.