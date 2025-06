STORYTELLER Maria Credali is returning to a Lichfield venue for an evening of “folklore and fairytales” for adults.

She will present Stories for Summer at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 23rd June.

A spokesperson said:

“Join Maria for a magical evening of folklore and fairytales, including original stories created for The Royal Shakespeare Company.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.