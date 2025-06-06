HAMMERWICH will look to retain their unblemished start to the league season when they travel to Fordhouses.

The visitors have won all seven of their outings so far this season in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, including a ten-wicket demolition of Lichfield last time out.

Their hosts tomorrow (7th June) currently sit fourth in the table with four wins so far this campaign, although they were beaten by 122 runs at Milford Hall in their previous fixture.

Play gets underway at 12.30pm.