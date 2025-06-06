MEETINGS in Lichfield will give people the chance to have their say on plans to close a local birthing unit.

The facility at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital was originally shut temporarily during the pandemic – but has yet to reopen.

And now bosses at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board want to close the birthing centre permanently, leaving just ante- and post-natal services at the city site.

A similar plan is also being proposed for a facility in Stafford.

Heather Johnstone, Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s chief nursing and therapies officer, said:

“Our proposal safeguards all the services that are currently at the units but will mean that births – which have not taken place there for five years – will not now return. “There is no intention to close the units and they are used as bases for community midwives and hold many appointments both before and after births take place.”

But campaigners have launched a bid to fight the proposals.

Hannah Weaver, founder of the Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit group, said:

“This unit provided safe, compassionate care for low-risk births and was a cherished part of our community. “We want to see it reopened, fully staffed and supported long-term. “Many families are now forced to travel long distances to give birth, increasing stress and risk – especially for those without easy access to transport.”

A public consultation is running until 3rd August, with more than 600 formal responses already made.

As part of the process, two meetings will take place in Lichfield where residents can give their views – one at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital’s seminar room from 6pm to 8pm on 25th June and another at Lichfield Community Fire Station from 12pm to 2pm on 7th July.

Two online events are also being held from 12pm to 2pm on 30th June and 6pm to 8pm on 2nd July.

Places must be booked here at least a week before the events.