LOCAL volunteers have been joined by a PCSO in a bid to help cut speeds on a road in Kings Bromley.

The Community Speedwatch group recorded four vehicles travelling above the 40mph speed limit on a stretch of the A513 in half-an-hour on Wednesday morning (4th June).

PCSO Maggie Griffiths said:

“Community Speedwatch is a national initiative where, in partnership with the police, members of communities use detection devices to monitor local vehicle speeds. “The volunteers report drivers exceeding the speed limit to the police with the aim of educating drivers to slow down. “If the data proves a driver is ignoring repeated warnings police can prosecute them.”

People can find out more about joining Community Speedwatch in their area online.