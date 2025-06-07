LICHFIELD had to settle for a draw at home against Cannock.

The South Staffordshire County League Premier Division encounter pitted the hosts against the only team below them in the table at the start of play.

The city side sent the visitors in to bat first, but they found openers Andrew Le Feaver and Daniel Wood in a run-scoring mood as they put on 43 and 33 respectively.

Muhammad Sultan also struck 53 not out as Cannock made 191 before being bowled out.

Zayn Hussain was the pick of the Lichfield bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-47.

The reply got off to the worst possible start though when opener Asif Rajah went for a duck.

Captain Adam Braddock tried to lead a fightback as he made 43 in 48 balls before being bowled by John Cooke to take his side to 98-5.

With further wickets falling, the focus for Lichfield turned to seeing out the overs rather than chasing the total – and they completed the task by finishing their allotted overs on 135-9.